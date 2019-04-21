Baltimore County police investigating a stabbing in Halethorpe

Baltimore County police are investigating a stabbing after officers found a man suffering from at least one stab wound in Halethorpe.

The department wrote on social media around 7:45 p.m. that officers responded to a report of a stabbing Sunday in the 2900 block of Freeway in Halethorpe.

Responders found a man “suffering from at least one stab wound to the upper body,” the department wrote.

The man was taken to a hospital and his condition is not known at this time, the department wrote.

Police did not report a suspect nor an arrest in the stabbing.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC