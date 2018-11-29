Officials say racist graffiti again discovered at Goucher College in Towson

Goucher College officials said Thursday that racist graffiti targeting specific individuals was found on the campus in Towson — the second time this month.

Graffiti aimed at African Americans and Latinos was found Thursday around 1:50 a.m. on the second floor of a campus dorm, one floor above where similar graffiti had been found Nov. 14, Goucher College administrators said in a statement.

In both incidents, specific individuals were targeted and the graffiti included a backwards swastika, according to the statement from Goucher president José Bowen, vice president and dean Bryan Coker, interim associate dean Nicole Johnson and director of public safety David Heffer.

The administrators said Baltimore County Police had arrested an individual believed to be responsible for both incidents.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.

The officials said the suspect had been removed and banned from campus pending adjudication through the college’s student conduct processes. The college does not release the names of students involved in pending conduct processes, as a matter of policy, administrators said in the statement.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent hate crime that occurred in our community, and call on all community members to remain supportive and understanding of one another during this challenging time,” the release stated.

Officials said the college has reached out to the individuals targeted in the graffiti.

On Nov. 14, graffiti including a swastika, a slur and threats to African-Americans was discovered on campus. It also listed room numbers of three black students at Goucher.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this story.

