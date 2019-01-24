Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County will house Atlanta flooring firm's new distribution hub

An Atlanta-based flooring company plans to open a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center at the Tradepoint Altantic development project in Sparrows Point, potentially creating 150 full-time jobs by the end of 2023.

Floor & Decor, a retail firm that sells hard surface flooring, is getting financial assistance for the new distribution center from the state and Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Commerce approved a $700,000 conditional, economic development loan and the county pledged a $70,000 conditional loan for the company, according to a Thursday news release from the office of the governor.

Once built, the distribution center will be the second largest in Maryland and one of the Port of Baltimore’s largest customers, according to the release.

“It’s a big win for Maryland and the Baltimore region that a growing national company like Floor & Decor is choosing to open a new facility and bring 150 new jobs to Tradepoint Atlantic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in the release. “Attracting this exciting project to Maryland underscores our commitment to keeping our state open for business and working hard to create new job opportunities for Marylanders.”

The announcement Thursday is the latest for Tradepoint Atlantic, the redevelopment project at the former home of Bethlehem Steel plant in Baltimore County that aspires to bring an estimated 17,000 jobs in the region.

In December, the Baltimore County Council approved a $78 million assistance package to help build roads and other infrastructure at the old steel mill.

In addition to receiving state and county economic development loans, Floor & Decor is eligible for tax credits including the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit, Enterprise Zone tax credits and a training grant through the state’s Partnership for Workforce Quality program, the release states.

Floor & Decor was founded in 2000 and has more than 100 retail stores across 28 states, with additional expansion planned, the release states.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

Sparrows Point Terminal CEO Michael Moore announces that Tradepoint Atlantic is the new name of the old steel mill while also unveiling its new logo, and brand identity. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Sparrows Point Terminal CEO Michael Moore announces that Tradepoint Atlantic is the new name of the old steel mill while also unveiling its new logo, and brand identity. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

