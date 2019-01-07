20-year old from West Baltimore identified as man killed in Baltimore County police chase Sunday

Baltimore County police identified a 20-year-old from West Baltimore as the man struck and killed by a police cruiser following a carjacking and chase Sunday.

Dion Lamar Taylor, of the 3200 block of W. Rogers Ave. in the Pimlico Good Neighbors neighborhood, was hit by a police cruiser after he and two other people bailed from a stolen car during the pursuit, according to police.

Taylor was struck as the suspects fled on Highgate Drive, not far from his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A second suspect, a juvenile whose identity police did not release, was arrested Sunday. It was unclear whether he had been charged.

As of Monday afternoon police were still searching for the third suspect, said Shawn Vinson, a Baltimore County Police Department spokesman.

The chase began Sunday evening after police spotted a Ford Fiesta that was reported stolen from a pizza delivery driver that afternoon on Merle Drive in Windsor Mill, according to police. An officer saw the car, called for backup and pursued the vehicle on Liberty Road and the onto Northern Parkway, Vinson said.

The chase led into the city near Pimlico Race Course, where all three suspects jumped from the car while it remained in drive, Vinson said. After the suspects leaped from the vehicle, a police cruiser hit the Fiesta from behind.

The suspects took off on foot on Highgate Drive, where another police cruiser struck Taylor.

Police are reviewing body camera footage from the incident as part of their investigation, Vinson said.

The incident marked the second time in the last month when a Baltimore County police chase led to a death. In December, a teenager was killed in a crash after a brief police chase in Reisterstown.

