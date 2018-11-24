Police looking into whether a medical emergency contributed to Baltimore County fatal crash

Police are investigating whether a medical emergency led to an accident that killed a 73-year-old woman Friday in Chase, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Janet Anne Walper, of the 1100 block of Chester Road, was driving a silver Subaru Forrester Friday afternoon on Eastern Avenue before the fatal crash, police said Saturday.

Police received calls for an erratic driver at about 3:23 p.m. Friday, prior to the crash on Eastern Avenue near Oliver Beach Road. Walper’s car struck two mailboxes before hitting a Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. pole, causing the car to roll over and eject Walper, who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Police are questioning whether she had a medical emergency before the crash.

Police and medics responded to the crash, and Walper was pronounced dead at the scene.

