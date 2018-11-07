Car crash in Owings Mills kills 1, injures 3 Tuesday

A 21-year-old man died and three people were injured in a car accident late Tuesday afternoon in Owings Mills, according to Baltimore County police.

Kylek Larry Joseph, of the 4600 block of Mews Drive in Owings Mills, was killed in the crash near the intersection of Lakeside Boulevard and Wheelwright Drive, police said.

Police responded to the accident just after 5 p.m., when a 2002 Acura TL struck a 2010 Cadillac XTS after crossing a grass median on Lakeside Boulevard.

Joseph was one of three passengers in the Acura, according to police. He was taken to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 6 p.m.

Two other passengers in the Acura were taken to a local hospital, and one is listed in critical condition, according to police. The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Crash officers are investigating the accident.

