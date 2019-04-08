Two injured, one seriously in Essex crash, Baltimore County police say

Two people are injured after at least two vehicles collided in Essex on Monday, Baltimore County Police said.

Firefighters and officers responded to a crash in the area of Route 702 and Homberg Avenue, Baltimore County police wrote on social media about 4 p.m.

Two people were reported injured, including one in critical condition, police said.

Police wrote that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, during which at least one vehicle flipped over.

The department wrote that drivers should expect southbound Route 702 to be closed through the afternoon while officers continue to investigate. Northbound Route 702 has since been reopened.

