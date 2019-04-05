Man arrested after breaking into Essex home, barricading himself in attic, police say

Baltimore County Police have arrested a man who was wanted for another burglary after he broke into an Essex home and barricaded himself in the attic, police said.

Police first responded to a report of a burglar at 12:55 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Renfrew St. The home’s owner called police after receiving a report on his cell phone that his surveillance system detected a person inside the house. The homeowner watched a live feed of the man walking around inside, according to police.

Police surrounded the home, and the suspect, 26-year-old Devante James Riley, attempted to escape through a window but retreated back inside. Officers initiated a barricade situation and attempted to communicate with the Riley but were unsuccessful.

After 10 p.m., tactical officers entered the home and found the Riley hiding in the attic, according to police.

Riley was arrested and charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary in Thursday’s burglary. He is also being charged with first-, third and fourth-degree burglary in another Baltimore County case, for which a warrant was issued.

He is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Riley.

