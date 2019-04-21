Police shut down carnival at Eastpoint Mall over 'disturbance'

Police have shut down the carnival at Eastpoint Mall as officers handle a “disturbance” at the Dundalk shopping complex.

Baltimore County police wrote on social media that officers are “handling a disturbance after Dundalk carnival at Eastpoint Mall closes” and that Baltimore city police are assisting.

Cpl. George Erhardt said the department is trying to disperse the crowd at the county mall.

Last month, nine juveniles were arrested and officers used pepper spray at the mall after a series of fights broke out.

Eastpoint Mall does not list a curfew policy on its website for visitors younger than 18. Such a policy is in place at some other Baltimore-area malls, including White Marsh Mall, which announced a mandatory curfew in early March.

