Woman shot to death in Dundalk on Tuesday night; family member arrested

Baltimore County Police said late Tuesday night that they have arrested a family member in the shooting death of Janice Lynn Dipietrantonio, 47, of the 1700 block of Brookview Road in Dundalk.

Police responded to the Brookview Road address just after 6:30 p.m. for a possible homicide after a concerned family member called 911 from another location to report the incident.

County officers entered the residence and located Dipietrantonio inside the bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody. Additional information will be released if and when the suspect has been charged.