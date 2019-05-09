12 Baltimore County schools postponed dismissing students amid reports of shots fired

Twelve Baltimore County schools postponed dismissing students Thursday amid reports of shots fired in the area of Cornwall Road, Baltimore County police and school officials announced on Twitter.

The 12 affected schools included: Dundalk High, Sollers Point, Patapsco High, Crossroads Center, Dundalk and Holabird middle schools and Dundalk, Berkshire, Logan, Colgate, Grange, and Norwood elementary schools.

Officers cleared the schools for dismissal around 3:30 p.m. although officers remained to complete their investigation, officials said.

Police officers began searching the area sometime after 2:30 p.m. A county police spokeswoman said there were no reports of anyone injured from a shooting.

Baltimore County Public Schools officials canceled an event — BCPS Behavior Summit: Pathways to Success — which was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Sollers Point Technical High School as a result of the police activity.

This story will be updated.