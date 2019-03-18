Man found slain in Dundalk apartment, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police are investigating a Dundalk man’s death as a homicide after he was found dead in his apartment.

Martino Robert Duffin, 32, of the 100 block of Kinship Road was found at home with trauma to his upper body by police officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duffin’s family had told police last Friday that they hadn’t heard from him for several days and hadn’t been able to reach him via phone.

Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

