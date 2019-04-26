'I just wanted to go home': Baltimore County jury sees interview of teen accused of killing Officer Amy Caprio

After the teen allegedly killed a county officer, police picked him up down the street, drove him to headquarters and sat him in an interview room to get to the bottom of Officer Amy Caprio’s death.

Over the next 12 hours, a homicide detective unspooled Dawnta Harris’ account, asking question after question as the 16-year-old changed his story from claiming he knew nothing to admitting that he shut his eyes, ducked and gunned the stolen Jeep.

“Did you stop when you hit her?” Det. Alvin Barton asked.

“No, I didn’t even know,” the boy said.

A Baltimore County jury watched the interview film Friday morning — the fifth day of Harris’ felony murder trial. The ninth-grader from Gilmor Homes in West Baltimore is the first of four teens to stand trial for Caprio’s death last May. Prosecutors say the teens stole a Jeep and drove to Perry Hall to burglarize homes when neighbors called the police.

On Thursday, an assistant medical examiner testified that Caprio suffered broken ribs and crushing injuries to her internal organs. Neighbors testified that they found the officer of four years — age 29, a wife and graduate of Loch Raven High School and Towson University — lying with tire marks on her legs and blood pooling around her in the street.

Her death set off a firestorm of debate, much of it racially charged. Caprio was white; the teens, black.

Harris’ defense attorneys have said the boy was frightened and trying to leave. Caprio stood in his way. She fired her gun once through the windshield before she was struck.

During the police interview hours later, Barton asked Harris about the tense moments.

“I didn’t want anything bad to happen,” Harris told the detective.

The teen said he heard Caprio order him out of the car. Then he saw her draw her gun.

“What was going through your mind?” the detective asked.

“I just wanted to go home,” he said.

Her police car was blocking the way, but he saw an opening to the right.

“Once I seen the gun, I put my head down and closed my eyes,” he told the detective. “It was like five seconds before I pushed on the gas.”

