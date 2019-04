A man was found dead near Patapsco Valley State Park and Baltimore County homicide detectives are treating it as a “suspicious death.”

The Baltimore County Police Department wrote on Twitter that the unidentified man was found around 3:45 p.m. Thursday near the Woodstock Road entrance to the park.

The department wrote that it is investigating the incident as a “suspicious death.” Police have identified neither the man nor a cause of death.

