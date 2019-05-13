Baltimore County police officer who was shot by friendly fire in Parkville is released from hospital

A Baltimore County police officer shot by friendly fire in Parkville earlier this month has been released from the hospital.

Cpl. Shawn Vinson, spokesman for the Baltimore County Police Department, said Officer T. Hays has been released from Shock Trauma on Monday.

Hays, a 13-year veteran of the force, was shot by another officer May 2 while responding to a report of a break-in in the 3000 block of Linwood Ave. in Parkville.

Police believe 76-year-old Robert Uhl Johnson, who lived at the home, intended to commit “suicide by cop” by calling the department himself and then pointing an unloaded handgun at the responding officers.

Johnson was killed and Hays wounded in the upper body as four responding officers opened fire on Johnson.

The three other officers who fired their guns — J. Hummel, an 18-year veteran; A. Burns, a 17-year veteran; and J. Deford, a 10-year veteran — were placed on administrative leave.

Baltimore County Police operate under an administrative policy under which they keep confidential the first names of police officers.

Hays is the daughter of Bernadette DiPino, a fourth-generation officer who’s the chief of police in Sarasota, Fla. DiPino previously served as chief of the Ocean City Police Department and began her career in the Baltimore County Police Department in 1985.

The shooting was another blow to the county police’s Parkville precinct, and particularly to the squad Hays works in.

The incident was less than a year after Officer Amy Caprio was killed after she was struck by a vehicle while responding to Linwen Way for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A jury this month found 17-year-old Dawanta Harris guilty of felony murder in Caprio’s death.

Vinson said there were no further updates as to the May 2 shooting.

