Firefighter injured battling Parkville fire

A Baltimore County firefighter was taken to the hospital after he suffered an injury while battling a fire in Parkville Wednesday afternoon.

The county fire department wrote on social media at 5:35 p.m. that a firefighter from the Parkville station was taken to a local hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

The department wrote he was helping extinguish a dwelling fire at a home in the 8200 block of Evergreen Drive when he suffered the injury.

No civilians were injured and the fire has since been contained, the department wrote.

