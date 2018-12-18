Del. Pat Young to lead Baltimore County delegation in Annapolis

Del. Pat Young will lead Baltimore County’s contingent of state delegates in Annapolis this year.

Young, a Democrat from Catonsville, was elected chairman of the county delegation during a closed-door meeting Monday night.

Del. Shelly Hettleman was elected vice chairwoman and Del. Ben Brooks was elected secretary. Both are Democrats.

Young takes over for the previous chairman, Del. Steve Lafferty, a Democrat from Towson.

As chairman, Young will lead weekly meetings of the 23-member delegation during the 90-day General Assembly session.

Delegation members discuss and vote on bills that affect Baltimore County. They also usually hear from top county officials during the session, such as the county executive and the schools superintendent.

The Baltimore County delegation will host a “legislative town hall” meeting on Jan. 2 to gather ideas for issues to address during the session.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Baltimore County Public Schools Greenwood campus, 6901 Charles St. in Towson. The meeting will be in room 114 of the E building.

The General Assembly’s 90-day session begins Jan. 9.

