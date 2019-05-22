Who is Baltimore County's new school superintendent Darryl L. Williams?

The Baltimore County school board this week named longtime Montgomery County administrator Darryl L. Williams to be its next superintendent.

The board announced its decision a week after saying it was beginning to interview six finalists. Williams’ appointment will be contingent on the approval of Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon. The board is legally required to have a permanent superintendent in place by July 1.

Editorial: The challenges ahead for Maryland's new schools chief »

Four of the 12 board members — Makeda Scott, Cheryl E. Pasteur, Moalie Jose and Roger Hayden — voted against the appointment.

Here’s a few things to know about Williams:

» He is an area associate superintendent for eight clusters of schools in Montgomery County, and oversees eight high schools, 15 middle schools and 44 elementary schools.

» Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in math from Hampton University and a master of arts in educational administration from American University. His doctorate is from the University of Maryland, College Park.

» He lives in Howard County with his wife and three children.

» In 1988, Williams returned to Washington, D.C. to begin teaching math at the high school where he graduated from four years before.

» He has served in a variety of supervisory positions in Montgomery County, the state’s largest school system. From 2007 to 2011, he was also a principal at Montgomery Blair High School, one of the highest-performing high schools in the state.

» In selecting Williams, the board passed over Verletta White, who had spent 24 years in Baltimore County’s public schools and led the system for the past two years. White said that while she was disappointed in the board members’ decision, she was “appreciative of their consideration.”

» The teachers union was unable to take a position on Williams’ appointment given the short notice from the school board. The union president said in previous searches the union had been told the names of the finalists.

» Montgomery County Superintendent Jack Smith said in a statement that Williams “understands the importance of team work in the critical effort to reach all students. … Baltimore County is getting a smart, committed professional.”

» His annual salary will be $285,000, but the board is still negotiating a contract with him.

Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie and Lillian Reed contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed