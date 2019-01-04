Olszewski will ask White Marsh Mall to develop 'clear and specific' policy on unaccompanied teens

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. says he will ask the owners of the White Marsh Mall to develop “a clear and specific policy” on unaccompanied teens.

Olszewski’s statement came the day after residents packed a community meeting in Perry Hall on Thursday night to discuss crime.

The county executive had a meeting planned with mall leaders Friday afternoon, county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler said.

Representatives of the mall could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a statement issued Friday, Olszewski said he was working with Baltimore County Police Chief Terry Sheridan to address residents’ concerns about crime and urged people not to point fingers.

“As we work to keep our communities safe, we will not point fingers but instead work in collaboration with our partners in the Baltimore region to address public safety concerns,” Olszewski said.

During the first six months of 2018, total crime in the county declined nearly 8 percent compared to the same time period in 2017, according to the most recent data available from the county police department.

Crime in the White Marsh precinct decreased more than 12 percent during that time period, department statistics show.

Several county council members have pushed for more security measures at the mall after a summer fight led to the arrest of seven minors and two 19-year-olds.

In November, the County Council voted 7-0 to support a resolution urging the mall to ban unaccompanied teenagers on Friday and Saturday nights.

This story will be updated.

