Teens who violate Avenue at White Marsh curfew will now be banned for 3 months

Any teen caught violating The Avenue at White Marsh’s youth escort policy will now face a three-month ban from the premises, the shopping center’s management announced Tuesday.

The new policy, which goes into effect Friday, is the latest development for two closely situated shopping complexes in Baltimore County, where a fight broke out in August resulting in seven minors and two 19-year-olds being arrested.

Teens believed to be coming from the nearby White Marsh Mall were implicated in a fight in August, which quickly escalated and drew more than 36 Baltimore County patrol and aviation officers, as well as Maryland State Police.

Since then, some community members have complained about unsupervised teens hanging near the mall and The Avenue, which are owned by Brookesfield Properties and Federal Realty Investment Trust, respectively.

The Avenue management first enacted a youth escort policy in 2005 requiring unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 to have transportation from the property by 9 p.m. The shopping center has since been updated its policy to stipulate that visitors under the age of 17 need to be supervised by someone 21 years old or older after 9 p.m.

White Marsh Mall’s youth policy encourages shoppers under the age of 18 to be accompanied by someone 21 years old or older, but it does not have a specific curfew.

In October, Baltimore County Council considered recommending that White Marsh Mall adopt a curfew for underage teens after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in January he supports establishing a curfew and has met with mall management.

Two other Baltimore-area malls owned by Brookfield Properties, Mondawmin Mall in the city and Towson Town Center in the county, require minors to be accompanied by an adult at certain times.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed