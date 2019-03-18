Two men arrested in unicorn robbery of convenience store in Baldwin in Baltimore County

Baltimore County police said Monday that they have arrested a man who dressed up in a unicorn costume to rob a Baldwin convenience store last week. An alleged accomplice was arrested, too.

Jacob William Rogge, 28, of Upper Falls and Joseph Philip Svezzese, 27, of Bel Air were charged in the armed robbery of High's Dairy Store on Long Green Pike early Saturday morning.

Police say Rogge donned a full-body pink and white unicorn costume and wielded a crow bar, which he used to smash a register at 5 a.m.

Rogge allegedly fled with cash and cigarettes in a silver Hyundai Elantra driven by Svezzese. Police say their car crossed into oncoming traffic on Manor Road at Sweet Air Road, crashed into mailboxes, a BGE pole, “shrubbery and finally a boulder,” which sent the car back across the Manor Road, where it came to a stop after hitting a tree. The two suspects were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries.

Both men are charged with armed robbery, robbery and theft. Rogge is also charged with first- and second-degree assault and destruction of property. No lawyer was listed for either man in court records.

Both suspects were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Svezzese was treated and released, and is awaiting his bail review hearing. Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. He is being held without bond.

Police said the unicorn costume was discarded before the crash but later recovered in bushes.

