Olszewski to issue report from transition team on Baltimore County government topics

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is scheduled to release his transition team’s recommendations for county government on Tuesday morning. Olszewski, who was elected in November, has an announcement scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.

His transition team was made up of dozens of members, including local activists and business leaders. They examined a wide range of topics, including education, job creation, public safety, diversity and government reform.

Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., and Rachel Garbow Monroe, president and CEO of the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, co-chaired the team.

