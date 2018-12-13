Olszewski names Baltimore County transition team members on topics from education to public safety

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Thursday released the names of dozens of county residents, activists and business leaders who are members of his transition team.

They’re divided among seven work groups that are examining various aspects of county government and life in the county. The work groups are expected to issue recommendations by the end of January.

Here’s a look at the leaders of the work groups:

Education

Ed Gilliss, lawyer and partner at Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid LLP. He’s a former chairman of the county school board.

Diana Morris, director of the Open Society Institute.

Jobs and Economic Development

Kim Schatzel, president of Towson University.

Freeman Hrabowski, president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Shina Parker, CEO of Integrity Title.

Public Safety

Sheryl Goldstein, vice president of the Abell Foundation.

Carl Jackson, community activist.

Health and Human Services

Talib Horne, executive director of Bon Secours Community Works.

Gill Wylie, president of Johns Hopkins Medical Management.

Bill McCarthy, executive director of Catholic Charities.

Diversity, Inclusion and Quality of Life

Vicki Almond, former Baltimore County Council member.

Chuck Tildon, vice president of the United Way of Central Maryland.

Government Reform and Innovation

Beth Blauer, executive director of Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Government Excellence.

Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Roy Meyers, professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Sustainability, Transportation and Infrastructure

Anwer Hasan, senior vice president of Louis Berger Water Services. He’s also chairman of the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

Tim Regan, president of Whiting-Turner.

A schedule of work group meetings is posted on the county executive’s website at baltimorecountymd.gov. Suggestions for the transition team can be sent to: ideas@baltimorecountymd.gov.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter