Ahead of Tradepoint Atlantic vote by Baltimore County Council, Olszewski backs $78M deal

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is offering his full backing for a $78 million financial assistance deal to benefit Tradepoint Atlantic, the company redeveloping an old steel mill in Sparrows Point.

The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to vote on the deal at 6 p.m. Monday night.

Olszewki’s support was never seriously in question, as he has been an advocate for the redevelopment project and repeatedly stated that the $78 million deal is much better than the $150 million that Tradepoint initially sought. And Olszewski’s economic development director, Will Anderson, was dispatched to a public hearing last week to advocate for the plan.

But Olszewski hadn’t expressly offered his support until issuing a statement Monday afternoon: “Growing up in the shadow of the steel mill, I’ve seen firsthand how transformative this project can be and am proud to support this agreement which will expand opportunity for the community.”

The $78 million will reimburse Tradepoint Atlantic for its costs of extending water and sewer lines and improving and building roads on its 5-square-mile property.

Olszewski said he negotiated three changes to the financial package:

» Requiring Tradepoint Atlantic to donate a portion of its property to be used as parkland.

» Requiring 20 percent of the infrastructure work to be completed by minority- or women-owned companies, up from an initial requirement of 15 percent.

» Requiring reporting on the wages and benefits received by employees who are working on the infrastructure projects.

Members of the County Council requested the tweaks to the minority participation and the labor reporting requirements during a hearing last week, and Tradepoint officials indicated they’d be amenable to those changes. Some local residents last week also expressed a desire to get parkland out of the deal.

“By engaging our communities and working in partnership with Tradepoint Atlantic, we took a good deal and made it even better,” Olszewski said in his statement.

The county and Tradepoint Atlantic have not settled on which portion of the property will be donated for a park. They’re currently discussing an 18-acre parcel on the eastern edge of the property, according to county spokeswoman Ellen Kobler.

Tradepoint Atlantic executives have said they need help building out the infrastructure to attract tenants, including manufacturing companies, to the old steel mill site.

Much of the vast property lacks access to water and sewer service and the road network is substandard. In some areas, it’s non-existent.

The financial assistance deal before the County Council has several components, and is believed to be the largest economic development incentive package ever offered in the county.

The county would reimburse Tradepoint up to $44 million for money the company will spend for water and sewer work. The reimbursement would come from the same fund that pays for other water and sewer projects around the county.

The county also would provide Tradepoint up to $34 million for roadwork. The county expects to recoup some of that money from the state. The state usually makes payments to jurisdictions to soften the blow of a property tax credit given to projects in state-designated enterprise zones — such as the Chesapeake Enterprise Zone that includes Sparrows Point. The county would use a portion of those funds to pay Tradepoint for roads.

As part of the package, Tradepoint will also donate a parcel of land to the county that will eventually be used for a new fire station, police substation and fire training academy.

The Baltimore County Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

