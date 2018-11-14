Baltimore County unveils details of $78M plan to aid Tradepoint Atlantic redevelopment at Sparrows Point

The Baltimore County government is offering details of its $78 million financial assistance package for Tradepoint Atlantic, designed to help build roads, water lines and sewer pipes at the site of a former steel mill in Sparrows Point.

County Executive Don Mohler is expected to formally announce the financial package Wednesday morning. He’s been negotiating with Tradepoint officials for months.

“I think we’ve ended up with a deal that’s fair to Tradepoint Atlantic and makes fiscal sense for the people of Baltimore County,” Mohler said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun.

Under the proposal — and pending approval by the Baltimore County Council and county executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. — Tradepoint would bear the up-front cost of building the infrastructure, then seek reimbursement from the county. The reimbursement for the water and sewer work would be capped at $44 million, and the road work would be capped at $34 million.

The money for the water and sewer work would come from the same revenue source that funds other water and sewer projects, called the Metropolitan District. Essentially, the county would hire Tradepoint to build the infrastructure, with the company presenting bills that would be reimbursed, according to Will Anderson, the county’s director of economic development.

For road projects, the county anticipates having some help reimbursing Tradepoint for those costs. Tradepoint Atlantic is in a state enterprise zone — which gives the builder a break on property taxes while the site is built out. To soften the blow of losing that property tax revenue, the state typically pays counties about half of the money they’re missing out on.

That money usually goes to the county’s general budget, but county officials say in this case part of it will be used to pay back Tradepoint for the roadwork.

The reimbursement package is a novel arrangement hashed out over months of negotiation.

Olszewski, a Democrat who won election last week to become the next county executive, was briefed Tuesday by county officials on the Tradepoint plan, and said in a statement that he was “encouraged by the reduced taxpayer cost and focus on infrastructural investment.”

“I support giving our communities time to fully review the details of this agreement and I remain committed to working with the County Council, the community, and all stakeholders to ensure we can responsibly continue the transformative work at Tradepoint Atlantic,” said Olszewski, who lives nearby in Dundalk.

Tradepoint Atlantic is looking for the government’s help in smoothing over the rough edges of the vast property to attract tenants and return jobs to Sparrows Point where tens of thousands of steelworkers once worked for Bethlehem Steel. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) Tradepoint Atlantic is looking for the government’s help in smoothing over the rough edges of the vast property to attract tenants and return jobs to Sparrows Point where tens of thousands of steelworkers once worked for Bethlehem Steel. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

Tradepoint Atlantic initially sought a government-assisted financing deal — known as tax-increment financing, or TIF — worth up to $150 million. Under that scenario, the government would have issued bonds to raise money for the project, then been paid back through a portion of the increased property taxes on the land.

TIFs are often controversial because the county would give up some of its tax revenue for up to 30 years.

Mohler said he wasn’t comfortable with giving up property tax money for that long, so he pushed for a different type of deal.

Aaron Tomarchio, a senior vice president for Tradepoint, said the revised deal provides his company with the help it needs while not being a burden on county taxpayers.

“What we’ve asked for the last two years is helping get the right public infrastructure in place at the right time,” he said. “This plan facilitates doing just as we envisioned initially when we proposed the TIF.”

Tradepoint officials say they need to extend the water and sewer lines, build new roads and upgrade existing roads to attract tenants to the property, which is envisioned as an industrial campus taking advantage of the port, rail and highway options at Sparrows Point. Vast stretches of the old steel mill property have no utilities, making the land unable to be developed.

“The approach is innovative and it accomplishes what we need to do to get the infrastructure in place to facilitate continued redevelopment of the site,” Tomarchio said.

The deal, if approved, also will allow Tradepoint to move quickly on starting the infrastructure work, county officials said.

Mohler sees this infrastructure deal as a continuation of the work of the late Kevin Kamenetz, the county executive who died from cardiac arrest in May.

“I think Kevin Kamenetz made a pledge to the people of eastern Baltimore County when steel went away that ‘I will do everything in my power to make sure we bring in a new generation of jobs,’” Mohler said.

Mohler had tried to get the deal done before leaving office, but ended up pushing the timeline back. If Olszewski picks up where Mohler leaves off, the matter will go before the County Council for a public hearing Dec. 11 with a vote Dec. 17.

“Did I feel an obligation to finish this for Kevin Kamenetz? Of course,” Mohler said. But then he decided it was prudent to slow down.

“We saw no reason to rush this,” he said.

Tradepoint Atlantic also is offering to give 5 acres to the county — which could eventually become a new fire station, police substation and fire training academy. The county’s existing Sparrows Point fire station sits on Tradepoint property. Neither the county nor Tradepoint could immediately say how much the land being given to the county is worth.

(Jerry Jackson, Amy Davis, Denise Sanders)

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter