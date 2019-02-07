Home Depot to open warehouses at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County

Home Depot plans to open two warehouses at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point as part of a push to speed delivery to its customers and stores.

The Atlanta-based retailer has released few details on the plans to locate at the site of the former Bethlehem Steel mill, but spokeswoman Margaret Smith said Thursday the warehouses are part of a strategy announced more than a year ago to eventually reach 90 percent of its customers with same-day or next-day delivery.

Home Depot has nearly 2,300 stores in North America, including about 20 in the Baltimore metro area.

Smith declined to say how many jobs are expected to be created or when the warehouses might open. She also declined to say if the company would build the warehouses or lease the space.

“Because of competitive reasons, we’re not ready or able to discuss details on it,” Smith said.

Aaron Tomarchio, Tradepoint Atlantic’s senior vice president for administration and corporate affairs, declined to comment.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the Home Depot deal speaks to Tradepoint’s value as a source of jobs.

“Tradepoint Atlantic has proven, repeatedly, to be an excellent source of job creation for Baltimore County, and given the location and our investments in the infrastructure, I’m not surprised that national companies like Home Depot recognize its incredible value as a location,” he said in a statement.

The county last year approved a $78 million assistance package for Tradepoint to help build roads and other infrastructure at the site.

Last month, Floor & Decor, an Atlanta-based retailer of hardwood, tiles, vinyl and laminates, announced plans to open a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution at the site, bringing an estimated 150 jobs by the end of 2023.

It will join distribution centers there for Amazon, FedEx and Under Armour.

The deal was first reported by the Baltimore Business Journal.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez