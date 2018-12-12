Toyota Tundra was likely vehicle in hit-and-run killing of Towson student, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County detectives have narrowed the description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Towson University student Mzimazisi Ncube on North Charles Street last weekend, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Based on their investigation, crash detectives are “leaning towards Toyota Tundra,” police spokeswoman Natalie Litofsky said. She did not know of any other updates in the case.

Ncube, a 2016 graduate of Gaithersburg High School, was killed in the hit-and-run while crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Ncube’s friends described him as perpetually smiling, and his family said he was “known for his charisma, infectious sense of humor, caring attitude and affable smile.”

The driver of the Toyota sped off after Ncube was knocked to the ground and struck by a second vehicle, a Mercedes, whose driver pulled over to call 911. The 20-year-old, a pre-accounting student at Towson, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who sees a Toyota Tundra pickup truck of any color with a broken driver’s-side mirror or other front-end damage in the area of North Charles Street and Ruxton Ridge Road is asked to report to police by calling 911 or the department’s 24-hour, non-emergency line: 410-307-2020.

Police initially gave a more general vehicle description: a 2007-2019 Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia truck with the driver’s-side mirror’s glass broken out and the mirror cover missing.

