A person was trapped in a vehicle after a head-on collision in Towson on the day before Thanksgiving, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

The crash happened at Falls Road and Bare Hills Avenue at 1:22 p.m., and rescue efforts were underway, the Fire Department said.

“Units on scene,” the department said in a tweet. “Avoid the area if at all possible. Extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6