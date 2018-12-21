Olszewski schedules town hall meetings in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is planning a series of “town hall” meetings around the county in early 2019. He plans to hold meetings jointly with each of the seven Baltimore County Council members. Five have been scheduled:

» Fifth District with Councilman David Marks: Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave. in Towson.

» Fourth District with Councilman Julian Jones: Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Randallstown Community Center, 3505 Resource Drive.

» Seventh District with Councilman Todd Crandell: Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be announced.

» Sixth District with Councilwoman Cathy Bevins: Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at McCormick Elementary School, 5101 Hazelwood Ave. in Overlea.

»First District with Councilman Tom Quirk: Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave.

Meetings are yet to be scheduled for the Second District in the northwest part of the county and the Third District in the northern section of the county

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter