Baltimore County fire crews respond to Thanksiving blazes on Greenspring Avenue and on Liberty Road

Baltimore County fire personnel were responding to two fires overnight — an apartment fire on Liberty Road and a single-family dwelling fire in the Greenspring area.

No injuries were reported in either blaze, according to Division Chief Jay Ringgold.

At Greenspring, a fire was reported Thursday in the 10700 block of Greenspring Avenue with flames showing from the roof of three-story dwelling.

Firefighters got the fire under control, and in the morning a section of nearby roads were closed. Ringgold said some roads may have been affected by ice.

On Liberty Road, a fire was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday in a single unit on the eighth floor of an apartment building in the 6800 block of Liberty Road, according the department’s Twitter post.

Ringgold said that blaze was also under control and by Friday morning residents had been allowed to return to the building.