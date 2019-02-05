Teachers expected to protest at Baltimore County school board meeting Tuesday

Baltimore County teachers are expected to protest the elimination of pay raises in the proposed school system budget at a county Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, joining a chorus of politicians and board members who say teachers should get some increase.

A revised budget proposal presented two weeks ago — which came in response to County Executive Johnny Olszewski’s concern about the budget — has been widely criticized, including by Interim School Superintendent Verletta White who put together the proposal.

White would like to see her initial budget proposal, which called for a 11 percent increase in county funding, approved by the board. Teachers are behind that proposal as well.

But when Olszewski told school board members the budget must be trimmed, White cut the pay raises in order to afford the addition of teachers for special education and students who are learning English as a second language. Those two populations have been growing recently.

Olszewski has since said the budget should not be balanced on the back of teachers.

School board members are expected to discuss the budget at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the school system’s Greenwood headquarters, 6901 N. Charles St., Towson.

