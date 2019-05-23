Divided Baltimore County Council approves county's first income tax increase in decades

The Baltimore County Council approved the county’s first income tax increase in nearly three decades Thursday on a party-line vote.

The council’s four Democrats supported County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s plan to raise the income tax rate for the first time since 1992. The three council Republicans voted against it.

The income tax increase — from 2.83% to 3.2% — was one in a series of tax bills proposed by Olszewski that the council passed. The county executive, a Democrat, said the measures were necessary because of a projected $81 million deficit.

A person earning $50,000 a year would pay an additional a $180 a year in income taxes under the new rate, administration officials have said.

The council also approved legislation to tax residents’ cellphone service for the first time in the county.

The county executive initially proposed taxing each cell phone $3.50 per month, but residents and council members complained that was too much because many households have multiple phones.

The council amended the bill Thursday to tax cellphone service at 8% per account — not per line — and only tax the voice line portion of the bill, not the data plan.

The council also passed Olszewski’s legislation to increase the county hotel tax.

Olszewski wanted to increase the hotel tax from 8% to 10%. Council members instead increased it to 9.5%.

The tax measures were part of the $3.4 billion operating budget the council was scheduled to adopt Thursday.

“No one want to pay higher taxes and we as elected officials do not covet the thought of asking our constituents to pay more,” Council Chairman Tom Quirk, an Oella Democrat, said before the votes. “The idea of raising revenues has clearly been an idea of last resort, but is now necessary.”

This story will be updated.

