Olszewski to announce task force to review Baltimore County sexual assault investigations

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is set to announce today the formation of a task force to study the way local police handle sexual assault investigations.

Olszewski and members of the new task force are scheduled to appear at a Towson news conference at 5 p.m. to discuss the initiative, according to an announcement from the county executive’s office.

Under the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, officials previously reviewed practices related to sexual assault investigations. County leaders pledged reform after criticism regarding destroyed and untested rape kits, questionable investigative practices and other issues.

But a transition team advising Olszewski recently recommended the county take another look at the issue.

The county’s handling of sexual assault cases was called into question again last year in a class-action lawsuit alleging that prosecutors and detectives covered up complaints of sexual assault.

This article will be updated.

