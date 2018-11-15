Baltimore County eyes stiffer fines for red light violators, evaluation of more sites for speed cameras

Baltimore County is considering moves to increase fines for red light camera tickets from $75 to $100, expand locations where speed cameras can be placed and extend the county’s overall traffic camera enforcement program for more than a decade.

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, whose term in office ends in early December, is proposing a contract with a new red light and speed camera vendor that could be worth up to $21 million over the life of the deal. The contract would last more than 11 years if all extensions are carried out.

Members of the Baltimore County Council who will vote on the new contract have raised some concerns about the program and how the money is spent.

Under the proposed contract, American Traffic Solutions would take over the county’s camera enforcement system in January from the current vendor, Conduent.

The county currently has 10 fixed red-light cameras and 36 speed cameras — the speed cameras rotate to different locations near schools around the county. The proposed contract requires American Traffic Solutions to evaluate more potential sites for speed cameras and expand the sites where they are placed from 61 to 78.

The company would be paid $23 for each red-light ticket and $3,195 per month for each speed camera it operates. The company also would get extra pay — $390 per month — for any red-light cameras that also are used for video surveillance or reading license plates.

Keith Dorsey, the county’s budget director, told council members this week that the new contract reflects a better price and service than the old contract. He said the contract includes penalties for the vendor if the cameras break down or generate poor-quality pictures.

In a separate action, the Mohler administration plans to increase the fine for red light camera tickets from $75 to $100. Speed camera tickets would remain at $40.

Baltimore County has used the money from camera-generated fines to pay for law enforcement needs, primarily the body cameras worn by patrol officers. Some council members said they’d rather see the money spent on items related to traffic safety, such as speed bumps and electronic signs that show a driver’s speed.

Councilman Tom Quirk, a Democrat who represents Catonsville, Arbutus and Lansdowne, said those items “are things that are constituents, believe me, want every single day.” He suggested during a public hearing this week that the council could restrict the camera ticket money so that half goes to traffic calming and half could go to police.

“If we say we want 50 percent of this revenue to go to traffic calming, we should be able to do that,” said Quirk.

“I truly want it to be about traffic calming, not grabbing the dollars,” said Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat.

Michael Field, the county’s attorney, warned that if the council tries to pass legislation on how the money is spent, the county could end up with a gap of no red light and speed cameras.

“That’s the danger in trying to make a policy point in holding up this contract,” he told council members.

Councilman Todd Crandell raised concerns that the county might want to expand the number of speed cameras.

“It is possible to do something more than what we have. Yes, that’s possible,” Dorsey replied. “Right now there’s no plans to do any more than the 36 we have today.”

Council members are scheduled to vote on the contract Monday night, the last meeting of the term before County Executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. and the new council is sworn into office on Dec. 3. Six of the seven council members will return to the new council.

