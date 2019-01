Baltimore County police were investigating a homicide in the Windsor Mill area on Friday night.

Police said they responded to reports that shots had been fired in the 7200 block of Bogley Road.

The department posted on its Twitter account that officers responded at 9 p.m. and discovered one man dead.

The police did not immediately release any additional details.

This story will be updated.

