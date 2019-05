A woman was wounded in a shooting in Essex early Saturday morning, Baltimore County Police said.

The 21-year-old victim was dropped off around the back of a home in the 100 block of Kingston Road and was shot in the upper body, police said. Her injuries were life-threatening, police said, and she was taken to an area hospital.

The shooter fled, police said.

Police are investigating. They ask witnesses to call them at 410-307-2020 with any information.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan