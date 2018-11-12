Baltimore County school resource officer taken to hospital after suffering 'medical emergency'

The school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School in Essex was taken to a hospital Monday after suffering an unknown “medical emergency,” according to Baltimore County Police.

The male officer’s name and condition were not immediately available, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman. She did not know when or where in the school the incident happened.

Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

