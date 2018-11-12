News Maryland Baltimore County

Baltimore County school resource officer taken to hospital after suffering 'medical emergency'

Colin Campbell
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The school resource officer at Eastern Technical High School in Essex was taken to a hospital Monday after suffering an unknown “medical emergency,” according to Baltimore County Police.

The male officer’s name and condition were not immediately available, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a police department spokeswoman. She did not know when or where in the school the incident happened.

Baltimore County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

