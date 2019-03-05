With snow days piling up in Baltimore County, the last day of school will be June 17 or later

Baltimore County’s school board on Tuesday night approved a calendar for next school year that will return the weeklong spring break that students enjoyed before Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive that required schools to begin after Labor Day and finish before June 12.

School systems can now extend the school year past June 12 if they need to make up days when the school system has been closed for bad weather. The flexibility has allowed schools to keep a spring break. In next year’s calendar, schools might be opened Presidents Day and Easter Monday, two state holidays, if they have been closed too many days for bad weather. The last day of school in 2020 would be June 15.

The school system will continue the tradition of keeping schools closed for students on the Jewish holidays of Yom Kippur on Sept. 9 and Rosh Hashana on Sept. 30, but teachers would be expected to come to work for professional development days. Jewish teachers could take the days off as vacation days.

School staff said in response to concerns by school board members that the Muslim holidays could be treated in a similar fashion with schools closed for professional development when the holidays fall on regular school days, which is not the case next school year.

