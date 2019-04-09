Baltimore County school board to release draft and final audits Wednesday morning

A long-awaited audit of the Baltimore County school system’s contracts under the former superintendent found one significant failing: that staff and board members did not disclose personal financial information in a timely way.

Although the school board members have gotten the final audit, the board said it would not release the report until Wednesday morning. The auditor presented a short summary of the findings were presented at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

“We identified that the timely filing of financial disclosure statements was not adhered to and needs to be more rigorously monitored,” said John Reagan, managing director of UHY Advisors, an accounting firm that did the work. “We believe additional training could lead” to the filing of reports on time.

Each year some administrators and all members of the school board have to file a financial disclosure report that asks a series of questions, including whether they have any conflicts of interest and whether they have done any work for any companies with contracts with the school system. The forms are legally binding.

Dance pleaded guilty and served four months in prison for failing to acknowledge on his financial disclosure forms that he had worked part time for a company that does business with the school system.

Reagan said the audit also found 12 instances in which auditors believed the purchasing process could be improved. He did not detail those instances.

The school board spent nearly an hour arguing over whether to release not just the final audit, but also the draft that was kept under wraps for months. In the end, board members voted to release the draft and final audits.

After growing criticism of its failure to release information about the audit, the school board said several weeks ago that it would release the full audit. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. had called for the release of the draft to the public. In a statement, Baltimore County school board chairwoman Kathleen Causey acknowledged that there was interest in the audit, and that there was urgency in releasing a copy because of an ongoing search for a school superintendent and the proposed operating budget for the coming year.



But Causey said that while the board wanted to be transparent, “there are legal constraints to transparency.”

The board said it believes it is not legally required to release the document because it is not finished and is considered “deliberative,” a category that means it does not have to be publicly released under Maryland law. The Baltimore Sun requested a copy of the draft audit in February. The request was denied.



Reagan said he was vehemently opposed to the release a draft report before the final report is completed.



liz.bowie@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lizbowie