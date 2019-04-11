Scammers posing as Baltimore Co. court officials demand money, state officials say

Scammers have been posing as representatives of the Baltimore County Circuit Court clerk’s office in phone calls to members of the public, officials with the Maryland Judiciary said Wednesday.

The scammers have been deliberately falsifying the caller identification displays to appear as the clerk’s office and then demanding payment for fake court-related items, officials said in a news release.

Members of the public are warned the calls are fraudulent. They should not provide any payment or personal information as neither the clerk’s office, nor the courts make phone calls asking for payment or personal information over the phone or email, the release states.

Anyone with questions about the potential scam are asked to contact the Attorney General’s consumer protection division at 410-528-8662 or 888-743-0023.

For any questions about a court-related item, individuals are asked to contact the district court or circuit court in their local jurisdiction.

