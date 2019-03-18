Baltimore Co. Council confirms new administrative officer

The Baltimore County Council unanimously confirmed Stacy L. Rodgers as the county administrative officer on Monday.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. nominated Rodgers last month to the post, which oversees daily operations of county government. At the council meeting Monday, council members praised her qualifications and said she was highly respected by those who have worked with her.

Rodgers, 58, is set to begin her new job in April. She will be the first African-American and second woman to be county administrative officer.

The Pikesville resident is a former chief of staff at the Social Security Administration. She also has held positions at the Maryland Department of Human Services and the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency.

Fred Homan, the former longtime county administrative officer, retired in December at Olszewski’s request.

