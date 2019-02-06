BGE work on Reisterstown Road just outside Beltway to cause delays starting Monday

Underground electric utility work might soon contribute to serious congestion along Reisterstown Road, Maryland 140, just north of the Interstate 695 interchange, affecting about 55,000 drivers who travel the stretch daily, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is scheduled to begin an electric reliability upgrade project along Reisterstown Road at Hooks Lane on Monday and is expected to be finished by late April, barring weather delays, according to an administration news release.

BGE is expected to work 24 hours a day on the project, closing and detouring the left lane from southbound Reisterstown Road to eastbound Hooks Lane. One lane of northbound Reisterstown Road is also planned to close between the I-695 interchange and north of Hooks Lane, according to the release.

Drivers heading south on Reisterstown Road at Hooks Lane will be directed take the inner loop of I-695 eastbound to Park Heights Avenue, Maryland 129. The detour will then direct drivers to turn left onto Park Heights Avenue and turn left onto Hooks Lane, the release states.

Maryland Transit Administration also announced plans to temporarily discontinue one bus stop on Reisterstown Road in front of the Exxon gas station during construction. Commuters are asked to plan extra travel time, the release states.

