Person flown to Shock Trauma after Reisterstown crash

One person was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma as a priority one patient — the most critical category — after a crash involving up to five cars in Reisterstown on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore County police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at Hanover Pike (Route 30) and Old Hanover Road, according to police spokeswoman Julia Hardgrove.

State police have shut down Hanover Pike between Old Hanover Road and Butler Road as medics respond to the scene. “Their first priority is everyone’s safety,” Hardgrove said.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik