A 75-year-old Randallstown woman died in a fire at her home Wednesday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Lana Miller, who lived at the home in the 9800 block of Winands Road, was found dead inside after firefighters were called to the one-alarm fire about 8:15 a.m., said Elise Armacost, a fire department spokeswoman.

The fire took about 15 minutes to put out, she said.

Miller’s family could not immediately be reached Wednesday morning.

