Man shot in car late Monday night at Putty Hill Plaza in Baltimore County

A man was shot in a car in the parking lot of a shopping center in Overlea on Monday night, Baltimore County police said Tuesday.

The man, whose name was not released, drove himself to a hospital from the shooting, about 10:30 p.m. at Putty Hill Plaza in the 7900 block of Belair Road, police said. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

He told police he had driven into the parking lot to make a phone call and saw a man walking up to his car with a gun, police said. The victim drove off as the suspect approached, police said, but was shot in the “upper extremity.” Police did not specify where in the body he was shot.

An investigation is ongoing, but police do not have a suspect description. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6