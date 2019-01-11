Baltimore County police unveil new uniforms, roll out first wave of $13M fleet of SUVs

The Baltimore County police department is replacing hundreds of its vehicles and is also rolling out new uniforms.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and Police Chief Terry Sheridan unveiled the new equipment Friday, saying the changes are meant to keep up with the latest safety features and technology.

The department will switch from Ford sedans — similar to the Taurus model — to the Ford Police Interceptor Utility, an SUV modeled after the Explorer.

So far, the department has bought 50 of the SUVs for $2.6 million.

A total of 252 vehicles will be placed in use by May 2020. The total fleet will cost about $13.1 million, according to figures provided by the department.

The police department last replaced its vehicles in 2013. The old cars will auctioned off or re-purposed.

Officers will keep their current uniform shirts, but their new look will feature baseball caps with the department logo, and dark blue “cargo-style trousers.” They will also wear a body-armor vest over their shirts.

Police said the new vests will give officers better access to items now kept on their belts.

The uniforms cost roughly $687,000, according to the department.

Last year, the county spent $1.4 million to replace police pistols that were found to have a tendency to accidentally misfire or not fire at all.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez