Police officer fatally shot in Alabama grew up in Dundalk

A Mobile, Ala., police officer who was shot and killed while conducting an investigation Sunday has ties to Maryland.

Sean Tuder, 30, was the son of Noreen Marron Tuder and John Tuder.

Kevin Marron, a relative and Baltimore County resident, said Sean Tuder grew up in Dundalk, then moved with his parents to Jacksonville, Fla., when he was 8 years old.

His extended family remains in Baltimore County, Marron said.

Tuder was married with children.

“It is a very sad day and a very sad story,” Marron said.

News accounts in Mobile say that Tuder had been with the department for almost three years. He was following up on an investigation when he was killed at the Peach Place Inn. District Attorney Ashley Rich has announced plans to charge suspect Marco Perez, 19, with capital murder.

