Olszewski names panel to interview Baltimore County police chief candidates

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Wednesday named eight members of a panel that will interview top candidates for the position of county police chief.

Officials said they received dozens of applications for the position. Chief Terrence B. Sheridan is set to retire, and Olszewski has said his replacement will be sworn in by June.

Four of the panel members work for the county: Deputy County Administrator Drew Vetter; Olszewski’s press secretary T.J. Smith; State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger; and County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat.

The other members are Dorothy Lennig, who directs the legal clinic at House of Ruth Maryland, and three community representatives — Wayne Brooks, Valerie Fraling and Crystal Francis.

County officials say they will keep applicants’ names confidential throughout the search process.

As part of the process, the county will hold two community forums for residents to comment on police issues — one on the east side of the county Feb. 26, and on the west side Feb. 28.

The locations haven’t yet been determined.

Residents can also send comments to policechiefsearch@baltimorecountymd.gov.

