Baltimore County to conduct national search for new police chief

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced Wednesday that he'll conduct a national search for a new police chief.

Olszewski said he intends to keep on police Chief Terrence B. Sheridan for six months while he conducts the search.

Sheridan has led the department since January 2017, when when former County Executive Kevin Kamenetz pushed out the chief at the time, Jim Johnson.

Sheridan also had been the county’s chief from 1996 to 2007 and was superintendent of the Maryland State Police from 2007 until 2011.

With Sheridan in his 70s and having already retired from police work twice before, few expected him to stay on through Olszewki’s term.

“Chief Sheridan is a first-class public safety professional who is well-respected by his officers and the community,” Olszewski, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Olszewski said Sheridan will stay on as chief “as we take the time to select someone to replace him who will maintain the same high standards of service to our constituents.”

Further details of the police chief search were not made available on Wednesday.

Olszewski also announced that he’s keeping on several department directors who served under former county executives Don Mohler and Kevin Kamenetz, including:

» Keith Dorsey, director of the Office of Budget and Finance.

» Gail Watts, director of the Department of Corrections.

» Michael Field, county attorney.

» Will Anderson, director of the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

» Dr. Gregory Branch, director of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Social Services.

» Steve Walsh, director of the Department of Public Works.

» Barry Williams, director of the Department of Recreation and Parks.

» Robert W. O’Connor, director of the Office of Information Technology.

Olszewski also announced the appointment of Laura D. Riley as director of the Department of Aging. The prior director, Joanne Williams, retired last month.

And he announced David Lykens as acting director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability. That department had been led by Vince Gardina, a former councilman and Kamenetz ally.

Olszewski has not announced whether he will retain or replace other key department directors, including:

» George Gay of the Office of Human Resources.

» Arnold Jablon, director of the Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections.

» Andrea Van Arsdale, director of the Department of Planning.

» Fire Chief Kyrle Preis.

The position of county administrative officer, who oversees the day-to-day operations of the government, remains open. Olszewski pushed the longtime county administrative officer, Fred Homan, into retirement.

All appointments of department directors and public safety chiefs are subject to confirmation by the Baltimore County Council.

This article will be updated.

