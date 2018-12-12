Pedestrian hit by Baltimore County Fire Department medic unit is in critical condition

A pedestrian was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center after being hit by a medic unit in Baltimore County on Wednesday night.

The man was struck by a Baltimore County Fire Department medic unit near Owings Mills just before 8:30 p.m. The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Reisterstown Road, just before McDonogh Road.

Garrison Fire Station's Medic 19 was returning to the firehouse and was not in emergency mode when the crash happened. Both occupants of the vehicle — an EMT who was driving and a paramedic — immediately got out and provided emergency medical care to the victim. They called for additional medical help, for the police and for the Medevac.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

The paramedic and EMT were not injured.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team responded and will investigate this crash.

The fire department’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team, which provides counseling and care for personnel involved in traumatic incidents, responded to the scene.

